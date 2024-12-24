Outdated infrastructure and transformer failures worsen electricity shortages in PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB], December 24 : The region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is enduring an escalating electricity crisis that continues to disrupt daily life for its residents, as per Pamir Times.

With frequent power outages, outdated infrastructure, and a rapidly growing demand for electricity, communities across the region are facing significant challenges. A recent crisis has emerged from Cheetah Colony in Jutial, a key area near the FC Headquarters in Gilgit city, where residents are bearing the brunt of unreliable and insufficient power supply.

According to reports from the Pamir Times, the area has been severely affected by continuous transformer breakdowns, with the 100 kVA transformer malfunctioning four times within a single month. This has left households without power for extended periods, further exacerbating the frustrations of residents.

The repeated failures of the transformer have sparked outrage, as locals claim that the current system is overloaded and no longer capable of meeting the demands of the area. With a growing population and a heightened need for electricity, the outdated infrastructure has proven inadequate, leading to a cascade of problems.

The situation in Cheetah Colony highlights a broader issue facing PoGB, a region long ignored by the Pakistani government. Despite the area's strategic importance and growing population, the people of PoGB have been left to suffer from poor infrastructure and a lack of adequate development. The recurring power failures are emblematic of government's failure to invest in or prioritise the region's energy needs, as per Pamir Times.

The local infrastructure in PoGB is not equipped to meet the growing demand, and there is insufficient integration with the national grid, making it hard to import electricity from other regions. The problem is further compounded by the lack of financial resources and investment from both the federal and regional governments, hindering the implementation of long-term solutions.

As a result, load shedding affects daily life, economic activities, and the tourism industry, which is crucial for the region's economy. Despite the potential for renewable energy sources like solar and micro-hydropower, the progress in addressing the issue remains slow due to logistical and financial constraints, as per Pamir Times.

