Outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party accepts responsibility for suicide bombing in Ankara

Ankara [Turkey], October 1 : The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), banned by Turkey and its Western allies, claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing near the office of the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported.

The PKK claimed their involvement in the attack, stating, "A sacrificial action was carried out against the Turkish Interior Ministry by a team from our Immortal Brigade", Al Jazeera reported, citing a statement the outfit sent to the ANF news agency.

The Firat News Agency is a Kurdish news agency that gathers and broadcasts news from the Middle East.

Designated as a “terrorist” group by the European Union, the United States as well as Turkey, the PKK launched an armed rebellion in southeast Turkey in 1984, in which more than 40,000 people have since been killed.

According to Turkey's Interior minister, the explosion in front of the Interior Ministry left two police officers injured. Fortunately, their injuries are not life-threatening, the minister informed.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned the attack in Ankara, expressing NATO's solidarity with Turkey in its fight against terrorism. Stoltenberg also extended his best wishes for a swift and complete recovery to the injured police officers.

“NATO stands in solidarity with Turkey in the fight against terrorism,” Stoltenberg said in a post on X, wishing injured police officers a fast and full recovery.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the incident in a speech to the Turkish parliament, asserting that "terrorists" will never achieve their objectives in Turkey. He characterized the attack as the "last flutters of terrorism" and emphasised that terrorists attempting to disrupt peace and citizens' security will not succeed, according to Al Jazeera.

“Today’s terrorist act in Ankara, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to timely intervention of police, is last flutters of terrorism,” Erdogan said.

“Terrorists trying to destroy peace and citizens’ security will never succeed,” he said.

Erdogan also warned that it would be a formidable challenge to boost the morale of "terrorist" groups with political motivations.

The President's address to the Turkish parliament took place during the first session after an almost three-month hiatus.

This address followed the attack on the Interior Ministry, which is situated in close proximity to the parliament building, Al Jazeera reported.

