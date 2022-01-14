Outrage against China erupts in Nepal, people take to the streets and burn photo of Chinese ambassador

In Nepal, people took to the streets to protest China's increasing interference and burned photos of Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi. Nepal's Hindu civil society protested in Kathmandu on Wednesday against China's increasing interference in the country's internal affairs under the 'National Integration Campaign'.

Angry protesters burned photos of Chinese Ambassador Hou Yanqi. Protesters gathered on the streets of Kathmandu chanting anti-China slogans and calling on the Chinese ambassador to stop interfering in Nepal's internal affairs. Protesters criticized Hou Yanqi for imposing an unannounced blockade and crossing political boundaries at Rasuwagadi Tatopani. Also, protesters carried placards saying, "Go back to the Chinese ambassador." The group also staged anti-China protests at Janak Chowk in Janakpur on Tuesday. As China expands its political, economic and cultural presence in Nepal with a controversial approach, anger is growing in Nepal. People are taking to the streets to protest against China across the country. There have been similar agitations before.

China has stepped up its operations in Nepal. The Chinese ambassador's interference in the work of the Nepalese government has come to the fore many times before. The closeness of How Yankqi and former Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli is not hidden from anyone. Oli is said to have helped China gain a foothold in Nepal. Now, most Nepalese want China to be restrained and its ambassador prevented from interfering unnecessarily. Earlier, independent civil society groups also protested against China's actions.