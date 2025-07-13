Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/WAM): More than 100 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and dozens of others injured since dawn on Saturday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the total number of casualties since 7th October 2023 has risen to 57,882 martyrs and 138,095 injured. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor