Over 100 killed in sectarian clashes in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 28 The death toll of sectarian clashes in Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has exceeded 100, the hospital administration told media on Thursday.

The violence erupted on Thursday when a convoy of passenger coaches carrying Shiite Muslims was ambushed in the Parachinar area, leading to a heavy casualty, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack sparked a wave of sectarian violence between Shiite and Sunni communities, with multiple retaliatory assaults over the following days, raising the death toll to 88 as of Monday.

A delegation of the provincial government visited the district after the coaches were attacked, and a ceasefire had been agreed between both sects. However, sporadic clashes continued during the ceasefire, mounting the death toll to over 100.

The district's deputy commissioner Javedullah Meh­sud told media that after the government delegation failed to ensure a ceasefire, tribal elders from neighbouring districts will visit Kurram on Thursday to hold a 'Jirga,' or tribal court.

The elders will try to convince both sides to initiate fresh mediation to end hostilities, the deputy comm­i­­­ssioner said.

