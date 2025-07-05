Over 100 medical professionals gather in Nagoya to attend 23rd Annual Japan Yoga Therapy Society Conference

Tokyo, July 5 Over 100 medical professionals from across Asia on Saturday gathered in the Japanese city of Nagoya for the 23rd Annual Japan Yoga Therapy Society Conference, where the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, addressed the participants who had convened to deliberate on the “Integrated Health Management”.

“Ambassador Sibi George addressed the 23rd Annual Japan Yoga Therapy Society Conference in Nagoya, where hundreds of medical professionals from across Asia have gathered to discuss “Integrated Health Management”, the Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

On Friday, a calm and graceful evening unfolded at the Indian Pavilion in Osaka Expo in Japan, where visitors welcomed the spirit of wellness through a soul-soothing yoga session inspired by India’s ancient wisdom

Recently over two thousand Yoga enthusiasts in Japan joined to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga earlier on June 21. The event was inaugurated by Yoshiko Ishiba, wife of the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” underscores the holistic connection between individual well-being and planetary health.

Ambassador Sibi George addressed the huge gathering of participants who came together in large numbers to celebrate the ancient Indian practice that continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

Satoko Iwaya, wife of the Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi, graced the occasion.

It also witnessed the participation of Reverend Myoken Hayama and Reverend Tomohiro Kimura of Tsukiji Hongwanji, Joice Sibi, wife of the Indian Ambassador, senior government officials, Resident Ambassadors and diplomats, and friends of India in Japan.

Last month, the 11th IDY was also celebrated at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan.

“Ambassador of India to Japan Sibi George and Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture Shigeki Watanabe inaugurated the celebrations and joined the collective yoga session alongside thousands of yoga enthusiasts,” the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

The 2025 theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' further emphasised the connection between personal well-being and planetary health, aligning with India's broader vision of global harmony through traditional wisdom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor