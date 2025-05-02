Over 1000 madrasas shut down in PoK amid fears of Indian attack

Islamabad, May 2 Over 1000 madrasas across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been shut down for at least 10 days, the local authorities announced on Friday.

Reliable sources confirmed to IANS that the madrasas across PoK have been shut down because of looming fear of an attack by India which has in the past claimed that these institutions are being used as a hideout for terrorists.

Local residents fear that India may not launch a full-scale war with Pakistan but would certainly carry out some strikes in the PoK areas along the Line of Control (LoC), like it did in 2019 when Indian Air Force jets targetted the alleged militant hideout of Maulana Masood Azhar in the Jabba area of Balakot in Mansehra district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

"Over 1000 madrasas across Kashmir have been shut down for 10 days as per directives of the government. They have been shut down for at least 10 days and holidays have been announced for the students," an official said on the condition of anonymity.

Pakistan on Wednesday had also announced cancellation of all domestic flights to Gilgit and Skardu amid escalating tensions with India after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocent civilians lost their lives.

"The decision to suspend the flights to the northern regions was made after a review of national airspace safety protocols. All other flights to the northern areas of Pakistan have also been temporarily halted as a precautionary measure," said an official.

A strict monitoring of foreign flights has also been initiated with major focus on international airlines crossing over from India. As per details, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has been instructed to scrutinise all inbound foreign aircrafts.

India claims that Pakistan has been facilitating the anti-India militant groups with the religious seminaries being the breeding ground for terrorists for a long time now. New Delhi has also accused Islamabad of being involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in which Indian nationals were gunned down on the basis of their religion.

Pakistan on the other hand denies India's accusation and believes that New Delhi is trying to bring the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), an agreement put in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack, into consideration leading to re-negotiations.

Pakistan has also warned India of a "swift, resolute and decisive response" if it tries to attack the country.

"We will not start the war. If India starts the war and attacks Pakistan, it will be its decision.. And how we respond to it, will be our decision," said DG ISPR Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Pakistan has also been holding full-scale military drills close to the Indian borders on the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, showcasing its readiness to respond to any aggressive step by India.

