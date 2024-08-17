Over 1,000 security personnel deployed in Cambodian capital: police

Phnom Penh, Aug 17 More than 1,000 security personnel were deployed in the capital of Cambodia on Saturday amid an overseas opposition call for anti-government protests, Phnom Penh Municipal Police chief Lieutenant General Chuon Narin said on Saturday.

In a news release posted on the National Police's website, Narin, who is also National Police deputy chief, appealed to people not to worry about public order and safety, as security has been beefed up in the capital city these days.

"Our security forces are ready to crack down on any extremist group who attempts to stage an illegal rally on August 18 or the following days," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Narin said people still can travel into and out of the capital city as usual because there are no roadblocks.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Thursday that overseas opponents have recently called on local people to gather in Phnom Penh on Aug. 18 against the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area, with their hidden plot to overthrow the legitimate government.

"We will take tough actions against those who attempt to burn the country ... we will not allow the plot made by a handful of hostile forces to divide our nation," he said in a public speech.

The development initiative aims to foster growth and stability in border areas of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam.

