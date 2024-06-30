Over 13000 Afghani migrants return from Pakistan, Iraq

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 : As many as 13,447 Afghan migrants were expelled from Iran and Pakistan last week, The Khaama Press reported.

According to the Taliban-led ministry, of the total refugees, 10,225 were deported from Iran and 3,222 from Pakistan, with women and children among those forcibly returned, The Khaama Press reported.

The ministry detailed that Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan via border crossings such as Torghundi, Spin Boldak, Islam Qala, and the Friendship Bridge.

The expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran has sharply escalated in recent months. Both countries claim to have deported Afghans who lack proper residency documentation back to Afghanistan, The Khaama Press reported

Some deported migrants alleged that despite possessing valid residency documents, they were detained by police and were forcibly returned to Afghanistan. Many Afghan migrants have documented instances of mistreatment by Iranian police in their camps.

Pakistan's Defense Minister, Khawaja Asif had previously announced intentions to enforce international laws strictly at its borders with Afghanistan. The minister emphasized serious measures to prevent undocumented Afghans from crossing back and forth through the borders.

Amidst these developments, Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the forced return of thousands of migrants, many of whom include vulnerable women and children. The situation highlights ongoing human rights violations and challenges in protecting the rights and safety of Afghan refugees.

The Taliban say they respect rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law.

Since they swept back into power, as NATO Foreign and defence ministers withdrew all Allied troops from Afghanistan, most girls have been barred from high school and women from universities. The Taliban have also stopped most Afghan female staff from working at aid agencies, closed beauty salons, barred women from parks and curtailed travel for women in the absence of a male guardian.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor