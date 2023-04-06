Over 1.8 mn unexploded bombs cleared in Laos since 1996

Vientiane, April 6 Over 1.8 million unexploded ordnance (UXO) devices have been cleared from 79,599 hectares of land in Laos from 1996 to February 2023, making agricultural land safe for farmers and freeing up other areas for development.

The figures were released by Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Padeumphone Sonthany, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of the 1,808,254 UXO devices removed and detonated, 1,056,393 were cluster bombs, 4,336 were large bombs and 2,456 were land mines, while 745,069 other types of munitions were also located and detonated, the Lao National TV reported, citing the UXO update.

From 2015 to 2022, assistance was provided to 2,846 people who were victims of UXO-related accidents.

In terms of mine risk education, people in 4,092 villages were made aware of the dangers posed by the UXO and the need for caution, the report said.

The large number of UXO devices that remain in the ground have continued to cause physical damage and affect people's livelihoods.

It is an obstacle to the use of land for agricultural production, and an obstacle to the socio-economic development of Laos.

Laos is the most heavily bombed country in the world in terms of per capita.

Throughout 1964-1973, over 2 million tonnes of ordnance were dropped on Laos, of which 30 per cent failed to explode.

