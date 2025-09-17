Over 1mn Afghan girls out of schools since 2021, Atlantic Council report says

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 : The Atlantic Council, in a recently published report, stated that since 2021, more than one million girls in Afghanistan have been denied access to education, Tolo News reported.

The council further noted that education in Afghanistan has become an act of resistance.

A section of the report reads: "Since the return of the Taliban in 2021 and their imposition of a gender apartheid system, more than one million girls in Afghanistan have been pushed out of school. Yet, across villages and cities, they continue to learn, build, and leadoften in silence, and often starting from next to nothing," Tolo News quoted.

Tafsir Siyahposh, a women's rights activist, said, "Our demand from the Islamic Emirate is to provide opportunities for women, reopen the doors of schools and universities. We may not have doctors tomorrow, which is extremely important. We may not have teachers. In every field where women are needed today, we might have no one left to step in," Tolo News quoted.

Meanwhile, a number of female students in the country have once again called for the reopening of schools that have been shut to them.

Rabiya, a student, said, "When I work on a piece of art or paint a picture, I feel hopeful. I tell myself that even if I can't go to school, at least I've managed to reach a certain point. Art is not less valuable than science, but worldly knowledge is necessary for uswe must learn it, because we are the ones who can build the future."

Maryam, another student, said, "My only wish is that the doors of schools be reopened for us as soon as possible so that we can have a brighter future."

Although the Islamic Emirate has recently remained silent on the matter, it has consistently labelled girls' education as a domestic issue and called on countries and organisations not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs, as per Tolo News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor