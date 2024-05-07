Over 20 refugees, including Afghan citizens detained in Turkey: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 7 : The security forces in Turkey have detained 23 refugees, including Afghan citizens, Khaama Press reported on Monday, citing Turkish media.

The refugees, were notably detained in the city of Adana. These migrants are citizens of Afghanistan, Iraq, Egypt, and Pakistan.

According to reports, these individuals have been detained due to a "lack of legal residency" and transferred to the immigration office in Adana, Turkey.

These people entered the nation by "illegal means," according to Turkish authorities, and measures to stop them from entering are still in place.

In addition, the Turkish Interior Minister recently declared that sixteen people had been arrested in Mugla and Adana on suspicion of "human trafficking," Khaama Press reported.

According to Khaama Press, 1,096 "illegal refugees," including citizens of Afghanistan, were reportedly held in the city of Adana during the previous month, according to reports from Turkish media, which cited Turkish authorities.

This coincides with an increase in the recent trend of Afghan refugees being detained and expelled from nations like Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan.

