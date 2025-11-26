Over 20 schools closed as catastrophic fire danger warning issued for east Australia

Sydney, Nov 26 More than 20 schools in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) have been closed after authorities warned of a catastrophic fire danger amid extreme heat and strong winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) warned that catastrophic fire danger is forecast for NSW's Lower Central West Plains region, about 300 km west of Sydney, on Wednesday and issued an extreme fire danger warning for another 10 regions, including Greater Sydney.

The catastrophic fire danger warning for the Lower Central West Plains marks the first time since September 2023 that the BoM has issued the highest-level warning for any part of NSW.

Among the affected schools are Ariah Park Central, Barellan Central, Bedgerabong Public, Binya Public, Bogan Gate Public and Narrandera High School. All NSW independent schools remain operational.

The Riverina is coming off its driest period in years, heightening fears as bushfire season intensifies. Most of the closed campuses are small, remote schools.

The maximum temperature in Sydney and the city of Dubbo, the largest population centre in the Lower Central West Plains, was forecast to hit 36 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

"Hot to very hot and dry conditions will combine with fresh to strong and gusty west to northwest winds over much of New South Wales on Wednesday," the BoM said.

In response to the fire danger warning, the NSW Department of Education has closed 25 schools across the state, Xinhua news agency reported.

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) said that lives and homes will be at risk if a fire takes hold during catastrophic conditions.

It said that leaving a fire risk area for a safer location early in the morning is the safest course of action.

Total fire bans are in place across multiple districts, with authorities urging families to monitor updates and plan for disruptions as conditions escalate throughout the day.

