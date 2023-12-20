Over 200 Afghan refugees relocated from Pakistan to UK: International Organization for Migration

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 20 : As many as 250 Afghan refugees have travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

On December 19, the IOM called for support of safe ways and sustainable solutions for Afghan refugees through a statement on the social media platform X (formerly X). The IOM stressed that these refugees call for a global effort to support Afghans displaced by war.

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the IOM has facilitated the resettlement of at least 1,000 Afghan refugees in various nations, according to Khaama Press report. Previously, several Afghan refugees were moved from Pakistan to nations, including Canada and UK.

Notably, the UK has committed to relocating 20,000 eligible Afghan refugees to the country in the next four years. Currently, thousands of Afghan refugees are living in Pakistan and are waiting for relocation to Western nations, including Canada, France and the UK, Khaama Press reported.

The development is part of the international response to the Afghan refugee crisis after recent political changes in Afghanistan. Pakistani authorities have started a crackdown on Afghan refugees and started their deportation on November 1.

The Pakistani government's action has sparked concerns regarding the treatment and rights of these refugees in Pakistan, Khaama Press reported. Pakistani officials have continued their actions despite facing condemnation and calls to stop the forceful deportation of Afghan migrants.

International organizations and human rights groups have called on Pakistan to reconsider its decision and stressed on the critical situation of Afghan refugees and the potential risks they face upon forced return to Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, 813 Afghan migrants have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan this week, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation announced the repatriation of hundreds of migrants from Pakistan to Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the department declared on its official website that, as of Monday, 813 Afghan migrants had returned home.

The Taliban-led Ministry of Refugee Affairs further said that these migrants returned to Afghanistan through the Spin Boldak border after being deported by Pakistan, the report said.

According to the Spin Boldak border authorities in Kandahar province, 310 people, or 60 families, crossed the border and entered Afghanistan.

