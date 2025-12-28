Over 2,000 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day: Taliban

Kabul, Dec 28 Over 2,000 Afghan refugees have been repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, a Taliban official said on Sunday.

Sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants Issues report on X, Taliban deputy spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 668 families, comprising 2,553 people, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He stated that Afghan returnees travelled to Afghanistan through Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat said that 694 Afghan families who returned to Afghanistan, comprised 4,310 people, were taken to their respective home areas, while 531 families were provided humanitarian assistance. He further said that telecommunication companies distributed 747 SIM cards to the returning refugees.

A total of 2,370 Afghan migrants were deported from Iran and Pakistan on Friday, he added.

Last month, several Afghan migrants who recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan said that they are facing serious challenges ahead of the winter season. They raised concerns about a lack of shelter, the need for winter assistance, and difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards (tazkira), local media reported.

Abdul Baqi, one of the Afghan refugees who returned from Pakistan, stated: "Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don't know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation."

They stated that the aid available is inadequate and mentioned that they still struggle to meet their basic living needs, Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported.

Another returnee, Abdul Bari, said: "Everyone knows most people are homeless, spending their days in the streets and along the roads." Abdul Malik, a returnee, said that they are asked to apply for electronic ID cards when they reach their provinces and urged the authorities to provide them with ID cards.

Another Afghan refugee who returned from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, urged the Taliban government to provide them with essential things like tents and shelter.

