Over 2,000 people in Vietnam suffer from food poisoning in first 6 months of this year

Hanoi, July 29 Vietnam reported 36 food poisoning cases affecting 2,138 people and six deaths in the first six months of this year, the local media reported on Monday, citing the Ministry of Health.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of cases declined by four, but the number of victims increased by 1,432 people, Suc Khoe & Doi Song, the ministry's newspaper, reported.

Food poisoning tends to be on the rise in restaurants, hotels and food sold by vendors, said Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen, Xinhua news agency reported.

Recent mass poisoning cases were reported at factories, company kitchens, school canteens, and food stalls located near schools.

Microorganisms and natural toxins are the primary causes of food poisoning while natural toxins and alcohol poisoning are the leading causes of death, according to the ministry's analysis.

