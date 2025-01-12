Over 22 million children out of school in Pakistan, says Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 : Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that more than 22 million children in the country were not attending school and also stressed the urgent need for Muslim nations to focus on girls' education, the Dawn reported, citing state media reports.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day 'International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities' in Islamabad, Sharif acknowledged the significant barriers the Muslim world faces in providing equal access to education for girls, the Dawn reported.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that millions of young girls are set to enter the workforce in the coming decade, emphasising their potential to not only uplift themselves and their families from poverty but also contribute to the global economy.

He pointed out that while women represent over half of Pakistan's population, the female literacy rate is just 49 per cent. He also mentioned that approximately 22.8 million children, aged between five and 16, are out of school, with a disproportionate number being girls.

"Denying education to girls is tantamount to denying them their voice and choice while depriving them of their right to a bright future," said Shehbaz as quoted by Dawn.

The conference is being attended by several international representatives from Muslim-majority countries, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Malala expressed her excitement to join global leaders at the conference, stating on X (formerly Twitter) that she would address the importance of protecting girls' rights to education and hold the Taliban accountable for their treatment of Afghan women and girls.

"I am excited to join Muslim leaders from around the world for a critical conference on girls' education...On Sunday, I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls," she said on X.

The summit will conclude with the signing of the Islamabad Declaration, which outlines a shared commitment by Muslim countries to empower girls through education, the Dawn reported, citing a statement from the Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday.

Sharif further stated that this declaration would be presented to the UN, including the UN Security Council, as a collective goal for the Ummah (Muslim community).

The representatives also signed an International Partnership Agreement, pledging their commitment to advancing girls' education worldwide.

