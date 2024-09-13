Over 22,500 in Gaza face life-changing injuries: WHO

Geneva, Sep 13 At least 22,500 people, or a quarter of those injured in the Gaza conflict as of July 23, are suffering from life-changing injuries that will require long-term rehabilitation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported.

The report published o Thursday underscored the immense burden on Gaza's already crippled healthcare system, saying that severe limb injuries were the leading cause of rehabilitation needs. These limb injuries are estimated to affect between 13,455 and 17,550 individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

These injuries are compounded by some 4,000 amputations, and a sharp rise in cases of spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and severe burns, many of which involve women and children.

Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, warned that Gaza's health infrastructure is unable to meet the increasing demands.

"The huge surge in rehabilitation needs occurs in parallel with the ongoing decimation of the health system," he said, emphasizing the critical shortage of acute rehabilitation services and specialized care for complex injuries.

As the conflict continues, ensuring access to essential healthcare, including rehabilitation services, remains crucial to preventing further illness and fatalities, the Geneva-based health agency said.

