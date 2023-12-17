Over 3 dozen Pakistan's TTP terrorists held in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 17 Afghan government has arrested over three dozen militants affiliated with Pakistan's outlawed militant outfit, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), over the past year, a local media outlet reported on Sunday.

"More than 35 or 40 persons of Pakistan's TTP are in our custody," Tolonews quoted Abdul Matin Qani, the spokesman of the Ministry for Interior Affairs, as saying.

Qani also told the private television channel that a number of the fighters of the Islamic State outfit have also been held in Afghan prisons, but did not give a specific number, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Islamic Emirate won't allow any group to use Afghan soil against any country," the official said.

