Over 30 Indian workers injured in Kuwait fire incident; Indian embassy extends support

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Following the fire that broke out in Kuwait City, killing over 40 people, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers are being treated.

The ambassador said that over 30 Indian workers have been injured in the fire incident.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today's fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy," the Indian embassy in Kuwait shared on X.

"Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities," they added.

The ambassador also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six workers, who are expected to be mostly Indians, who got injured in the fire incident were admitted.

Among those six, the hospital authorities confirmed that four of them have been released, one has shifted to Jahra hospital and one in ward is stable now.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited Farwaniya Hospital, where 6 workers, expected to be mostly Indians, injured in today's fire-incident were admitted. Hospital authorities confirmed that 4 of them have been released, 1 has been shifted to Jahra hospital & 1 in ward is reportedly stable," the embassy reported.

Moreover, envoy Swaik also paid a visit to Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where reportedly, 11 injured workers were admitted.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital, where 11 workers injured in today's fire have been admitted. 10 of them are expected to be released today & one in hospital is reportedly stable. He met with patients still in hospital & assured them of Embassy's full support," the post read.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy also visited the incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation and emphasised that the embassy is in touch with the concerned authorities for necessary action.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care," they posted on X.

Further, the Indian embassy has also put an emergency helpline number and has urged all the concerned people to connect over the helpline for updates.

"In connection with the tragic fire accident involving Indian workers today, Embassy has put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. All concerned are requested to connect over this helpline for updates. Embassy remains committed to render all possible assistance," the Indian embassy in Kuwait added.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed shock over the deaths of over 40 people in a fire in the city of Kuwait.

Condoling their deaths, EAM Jaishankar further said that the Indian ambassador had gone to the camp and was awaiting further information about the fire incident in Kuwait City.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar further expressed condolences to the victims' families and wished the injured people early and full recovery.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added in his post.

A fire broke out in a building housing workers in the city of Mangaf in southern Kuwait early on Wednesday.

After this tragic incident, Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad al-Yousuf al-Sabah paid a visit to the site and ordered the arrest of the building's owner, as per Al Jazeera.

"Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there were a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," Al Jazeera reported, citing a senior police commander's statement.

