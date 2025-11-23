Over 300 shooters from 30 countries to participate in Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship

Al Ain [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The Higher Organising Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship revealed the final preparations for the highly anticipated event, scheduled to take place from December 1-4, at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club, with the participation of the world's most prominent shooters, and with valuable cash prizes.

The tournament is held under the patronage of Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, and is organised by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office in cooperation with the UAE Shooting Federation and the International Federation of Sport Shooting and Hunting (FITASC).

This came during a press conference held by the committee on Sunday, November 23, at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, in the presence of Mohammed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee; Brigadier General Hassan bin Hadiya Al Shehhi, Vice President of the UAE Shooting Federation; Saif Matar Al Nuaimi, Tournament Director; and media representatives.

Al Neyadi expressed his gratitude to the wise leadership of the country for its continued support of sports and athletes, acknowledging the generous patronage of Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the tournament, and expressing his appreciation to Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, for his unlimited support of the initiatives of the Weapons and Dangerous Materials Office.

Al Neyadi explained that the total prize money for the tournament is $400,000 (more than AED 1.5 million), to be distributed among the winners. He indicated that the event is witnessing the participation of more than 300 male and female shooters from over 30 countries, including 30 players from the UAE.

He added that women's participation reached approximately 10%, an indicator reflecting their growing presence in the sport. He also praised the high registration turnout, which closed on November 20, and the readiness of the technical and administrative teams to welcome the international shooters.

Al Neyadi commended the role of the strategic partners, namely the UAE Shooting Federation, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Al Ain Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Caracal International, and Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club, emphasizing that the integrated efforts of the supporting entities contribute to delivering an event befitting the UAE's stature and international organisational standards.

He indicated that the logistical preparations for welcoming the international shooters are complete, noting the tournament's coincidence with the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations. He affirmed that this year's edition will be exceptional, reflecting the UAE's leadership in shooting sports and its deep connection to the national heritage of hunting and defence, highlighting shooting as an integral part of Emirati culture.

He emphasised that Al Ain's hosting of the championship reflects its growing status as a prominent sports and tourism hub in the region, noting that the event represents a significant addition to the UAE's sporting landscape and embodies the confidence of international federations in the country's organizational capabilities and advanced infrastructure.

The head of the organising committee revealed that the final day will feature a special tournament called the "Abu Dhabi Silver Awards," with total prizes exceeding AED 100,000, further enhancing the competitive spirit and enriching the event's programme.

For his side, Saif Matar Al Nuaimi, the tournament director, explained that the club has been experiencing an intense work atmosphere for weeks, as the committees work on putting the final touches to the tournament.

He added that the schedule for the arrival of the participating shooters begins on November 25, with official training sessions starting on November 27, 28, 29 and 30, in addition to conducting the draw, before the official competitions begin on December 1. (ANI/WAM)

