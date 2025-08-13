Over 30,000 "illegal Afghans" repatriated from Pakistan's Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], August 13 : Over 30,000 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Quetta division have been repatriated to Afghanistan in less than a month, official sources told Dawn.

The Pakistani government had set a deadline of July 31 for all illegal Afghans living in Pakistan to return to their home country. While many refugees complied after the deadline, a significant number remained, prompting authorities to launch legal action against those who ignored the order, Dawn reported.

Joint teams comprising police, Frontier Corps, FIA, and district administration were formed to take action against undocumented Afghans, Dawn added.

On Tuesday, a meeting chaired by Quetta division commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar reviewed the ongoing crackdown on illegal Afghans in the province. The meeting was attended by deputy commissioner of Quetta retired Captain Meharullah Badini, assistant commissioner Kaleemullah, and representatives from police, FIA, NADRA, special branch, PTA, home department, and other relevant agencies. Deputy commissioners of Qila Abdullah and Pishin, as well as the SP of Pishin, joined the meeting online, according to Dawn.

Officials informed the meeting that coordination between agencies had been strengthened to accelerate the operation against illegal Afghans.

The commissioner instructed the teams to conduct daily operations targeting undocumented Afghans and to collect records of all illegal residents' bank accounts and mobile SIMs. He emphasized the importance of involving local elders and community leaders to ensure the repatriation process proceeds peacefully, Dawn reported.

He further directed that special care must be taken regarding women and children during the operation and urged all departments to work closely together to devise an effective strategy for the repatriation of all illegal Afghans to Afghanistan, according to Dawn.

This crackdown on illegal Afghans in Quetta division comes amid intensified security operations in the province, as Pakistan's army claimed yesterday to have killed 50 militants, including members of the Baloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, during a four-day operation near the Afghanistan border in Balochistan, Khaama Press reported.

This region is crucial for Chinese infrastructure projects and has been a hotspot for insurgent activity. The Pakistani government is keen to secure resource-rich regions and stabilise its western frontier to support regional economic plans, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Pakistan Army said that it has killed at least 50 militants during a series of operations conducted over the past four days along the Durand Line with Afghanistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the military said those killed included members of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Both groups are designated terrorist organisations in Pakistan and have been involved in frequent attacks on security forces.

According to the army, the operations mainly targeted militants in parts of Balochistan province where major mining projects are underway.

