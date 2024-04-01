Over 380 families affected by heavy rains, floods in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 1 : The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that seven people have died and nearly 400 families have been affected by the heavy rains and floods across Afghanistan, as reported by TOLO News.

According to the OCHA's report, 1500 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed.

Moreover, the residents of Faryab, Nangarhar and Daikundi provinces suffered the most damage, the report stated.

"This is the third time that the northern region has experienced flooding in less than a month, with seven people killed and 384 families affected by heavy rains that occurred on March 21 and 26-27," the report noted, according to TOLO News.

"Recently, due to the rains, there were floods that harmed a number of our farmers, and the provinces that have been affected by these floods should work together and projects should be implemented for them," Mirwais Hajizada, deputy head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock, said.

Many affected people in Faryab province have appealed for more assistance from the Taliban and relief agencies, reported TOLO News.

Ziauddin, an affected individual, said, "The flood came just a few days ago, destroying our agricultural lands."

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management, in the past month, due to snow and rain, more than 1,600 homes have been destroyed, and more than 177,900 livestock have also died.

The OCHA reported that this is the third time that floods have occurred in the northern region of Afghanistan in less than a month, according to Khaama Press.

Moreover, the government authorities have also announced that in the past year, 1,129 people have lost their lives, and 941 others have been injured due to natural disasters in the country.

