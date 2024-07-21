Over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India so far: MEA issues update amid ongoing protests in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], July 21 : In the latest update on the return of Indian nationals from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that over 4,500 Indian students have returned to India so far.

The High Commission has been making arrangement for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points, the MEA said.

"Over the course of the past two days, the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home, following the recent developments in Bangladesh," the MEA said in an official release on Sunday.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been coordinating with relevant Indian authorities to ensure a smooth passage for the Indian citizens at land-ports and airports.

"Thus far, over 4500 Indian students have returned to India. The High Commission has been making arrangement for security escort for safe travel of Indian nationals to the border-crossing points. 500 students of Nepal, 38 of Bhutan and 1 of Maldives have also arrived in India. The High Commission and our Assistant High Commissions continue to be in regular touch with local authorities for the safety and security of Indian nationals," the MEA said in its release further.

"They are also in regular contact with remaining students in various universities in Bangladesh and with Indian nationals for their welfare and assistance," it added.

The High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions of India in Bangladesh remain available for any assistance required by Indian nationals through the emergency contact numbers.

"The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure availability of flight services between India and Bangladesh," the MEA said.

The protests in Bangladesh have been driven by demands for reform in the country's quota system for civil service jobs, which reserves positions for specific groups, including descendants of those who participated in the 1971 War of Independence against Pakistan.

On Friday as well, the MEA had directed the Indian nationals in Bangladesh to follow the advisory issued by the High Commission of India in Dhaka, which says they must avoid local travel amid violent quota protests.

The MEA advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions will be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

