Over 4.7 million women and children in Afghanistan need malnutrition treatment urgently: UN

Kabul, Sep 12 The United Nations has said that more than 4.7 million women and children in Afghanistan urgently require malnutrition treatment as drought, economic collapse and reduced aid would lead to nation facing deeper humanitarian crisis, local media reported on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric warned that Afghanistan's food security situation remains alarming. He stated that one in every four Afghans faces severe food insecurity, with children being the most impacted, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

The World Food Programme (WFP) stated that Afghanistan has seen its highest levels of acute malnutrition in 2025. Many impacted children have been admitted for urgent treatment in Kabul's Indira Gandhi hospital.

According to the United Nations, more than 4.7 million women and children need immediate care. Aid officials warned that rising malnutrition could cause widespread fatalities and long-term health consequences if timely interventions are not made.

Afghanistan continues to struggle with economic collapse, drought and a sharp decline in international aid. Compounded with unemployment and poverty, these factors have severely affected Afghan families' ability to secure food.

Humanitarian organisations have repeatedly called on international community to increase support, warning that current levels of assistance are inadequate to address the scale of the crisis.

Earlier in August, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that Afghanistan faces a worsening humanitarian crisis, with over 22 million people in urgent need of assistance, Khaama Press reported.

In its latest report released on August 28, WHO said more than 16 million Afghans have been targeted for life-saving aid in 2025, yet only 24 per cent of required funding has been secured.

The WHO stated that the funding crisis has forced the closure of more than 420 health facilities, cutting off nearly three million people from essential medical services. Vulnerable groups, including women and children, have been impacted the most by these restrictions.

