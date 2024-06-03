Over 50 arrests made during UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium

London [UK], June 3 : London's Metropolitan Police said there were 53 arrests during the UEFA Champions League final held at Wembley Stadium in London, CNN reported.

According to the police force, "Five people were arrested for invading the pitch and the majority of others for attempts to breach security."

The pitch invasion took place during the opening minute of the match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer was captured on footage assisting in halting one of the invaders from traversing the pitch, as reported by CNN.

A spokesperson for Wembley Stadium condemned the actions of the pitch invaders, saying, "It is illegal to enter the field of play at Wembley Stadium, and we strongly condemn the actions of those who interrupted the UEFA Champions League Final shortly after kick-off."

"All of the individuals have now been arrested," the spokesperson affirmed, adding, "We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken."

Metropolitan Police Commander Louise Puddefoot elaborated on the arrests, noting that the majority were for attempts to breach security, as some fans tried to forcibly enter the stadium.

"We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff," Commander Puddefoot said, adding, "There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout."

"Videos shared online showing groups running into entrances do not necessarily represent successful attempts to enter the stadium. There are typically multiple further levels of security beyond an initial entrance," the statement added.

Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, securing their record-extending 15th European Cup, CNN reported.

