Over 50 injured in car accident in Myanmar's Yangon

Yangon, Aug 2 Over 50 people were injured in a car accident in Yangon, Myanmar, an official from a rescue organisation told Xinhua on Friday.

The accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. local time on Friday in Hlaingtharya township of Yangon region, he said.

The cause of the incident was that a vehicle carrying workers from a garment factory overturned while trying to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road, he added.

Among the injured, one person broke an arm, some had head injuries, and five were unconscious, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims, including over 40 women and 10 men, were sent to the local hospital, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor