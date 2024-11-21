Over 50 nations endorse Baku declaration on climate action in tourism

Baku, Nov 21 In a first, tourism is included in the action agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference with more than 50 governments endorsing the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism.

A spokesperson for the COP Presidency said these initiatives are set to play a vital role in tackling climate change and promoting urban resilience.

With its tourism declaration, the COP29 Presidency is focused on supporting the tourism sector, a key economic driver, in adopting sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact.

This is the first time that the COP Presidency has organised a tourism-focused thematic day while the Multisectoral Actions Pathways (MAP) Declaration calls for cross-sector collaboration to create cities that are resilient and inclusive.

Together, these initiatives set the stage for global action towards a sustainable future. The commitments they represent are vital for shaping the path to COP30 and will play a crucial role in advancing urban climate strategies and solutions.

What is the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism? Launched in partnership with UN Tourism, the COP29 tourism initiative aims to drive climate action within the global tourism sector.

Several ministers and other high-level representatives participated in the First Ministerial Meeting on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, where the COP29 Presidency unveiled ambitious plans to align the sector with climate action goals.

Commenting on the launch of the COP29 Tourism Initiative, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, "The inclusion of tourism in the UN Climate Change COP29 Action Agenda for the first time, under the Presidency of Azerbaijan, represents a milestone for an important economic and environmental sector."

"Tourism is a major driver of economic growth and development, providing direct and indirect livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people. However, the sector is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, poses pressures on ecosystems, and is itself highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events."

"We are launching the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, which urges us to think creatively and collaboratively about how to transform tourism into a climate-resilient, low-carbon sector that contributes not only to economic development but also to global sustainability."

"At COP29, it's time to enhance ambition and enable action. We need to protect our natural heritage to create a sustainable future for tourism and the environment."

"We are proud to endorse the Baku Declaration. A clear signal to our sector, and the world, that travel and tourism is part of the solution to climate change," said World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) President and CEO, Julia Simpson, speaking at the COP29.

The WTTC launched the second edition of its groundbreaking Net Zero Roadmap for Travel and Tourism, revealing the number of global travel and tourism businesses setting climate targets has surged by 27 per cent in the past three years, with more than half now actively committed to emissions reduction.

The report reveals that 53 per cent of the 250 leading travel and tourism businesses analysed have now set climate targets, a significant increase from 42 per cent in 2021 when the first Net Zero Roadmap was created.

Among these businesses, one-third have committed to Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goals, underscoring their dedication to meeting rigorous emissions reduction benchmarks.

Notably, the number of companies adopting SBTi targets has more than doubled since 2021, signalling an accelerated effort by the sector to align with global climate standards.

Kanan Gasimov, Head of Cabinet, the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, said: "This roadmap serves as both an actionable guide and a vision-setting tool for the industry, helping us set ambitious goals while providing clear steps to reduce emissions across all tourism subsectors, from accommodation to aviation."

"Azerbaijan is proud to be part of this project. Through our COP29 Presidency, we have successfully advocated for tourism's inclusion in international climate discussions and are committed to embedding sustainable practices in our national policies. Together, we can build a tourism sector that aligns with global climate goals, preserves our natural heritage, and supports the livelihoods of our communities."

The updated roadmap also highlights the role of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in reducing aviation's carbon footprint.

Reducing emissions by up to 80 per cent over the fuel's lifecycle, SAF has emerged as a cornerstone for aviation's decarbonisation pathway, and the roadmap calls for the expansion of SAF adoption across airlines, supported by investment and regulatory alignment, to accelerate emissions reductions.

