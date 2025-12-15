Over 5,500 Afghan refugees forcibly repatriated from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul, Dec 15 More than 5,500 Afghan refugees have been forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, according to Taliban official statement on Monday.

Sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Issues report on X, Taliban deputy spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat revealed that 1,014 families, comprising 5,580 people, returned to Afghanistan on Sunday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He said that Afghan returnees travelled to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Bahramcha in Helmand, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Torkham crossing in Nangarhar and Spin Boldak in Kandahar. He stated that 1,083 Afghan families, comprising 5,924 people, who returned to Afghanistan recently, were taken to their respective areas, while 900 families were provided humanitarian assistance.

He added that telecommunication companies provided 1,119 SIM cards to Afghan refugees who returned to Afghanistan.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat revealed that 4,991 Afghan migrants were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, refugees, who have recently returned to Afghanistan and are now residing in designated camps, have urged the Taliban to provide them shelter, employment opportunities and access to necessary supplies as the winter season is approaching.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate to pay attention to our situation. We are sick and cannot work in this cold. We need help," Afghanistan-based Tolo News quoted one Afghan returnee, Aynuddin, as saying.

Khan Mohammad and Mohammad Awaz, who have returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan after 40 years, have expressed hope that the Taliban will help them get through the winter and added, "After that, we will try to rebuild our lives."

Mohammad Awaz said, "I have 10 children, and I’m worried they’ll fall ill this winter. We ask the Islamic Emirate to provide us with facilities."

Analysts have stated that the government and aid organisations should continue supporting the Afghan refugees who recently returned to their homes.

The appeal from returnees and analysts comes as Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring nations in recent years. The Taliban has repeatedly promised that it will provide assistance to Afghan refugees and urged host nations to stop forced deportations.

