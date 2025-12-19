Over 5700 Afghan refugees repatriated from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul, Dec 19 More than 5700 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day, a top Taliban official stated on Friday.

Sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants’ Issues report on X, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 1,084 families, comprising 5,780 people, returned to Afghanistan on Thursday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He said that Afghan returnees travelled to Afghanistan through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Bahramcha in Helmand, Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz and Spin Boldak in Kandahar. He stated that 1,178 families, comprising 6,561 people, were taken to their respective areas, while 974 families were provided humanitarian assistance.

Furthermore, telecommunication firms provided 1,019 SIM cards to refugees who recently returned to Afghanistan.

Fitrat stated that 4,591 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan on Thursday.

Earlier in November, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) revealed that Pakistan has detained a record number of Afghan migrants in 2025, with the highest number of arrests reported in Balochistan and Punjab provinces.

A new UNHCR report has revealed that the majority of arrests were made in Chagai and Quetta districts of Balochistan and Attock districts of Punjab, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to the agency, Pakistani authorities arrested 100,971 Afghans between January 1 and mid-November 2025, a record rise compared with about 9,000 arrests in 2024 and over 26,000 in 2023.

UNHCR said 76 per cent of those detained were Afghan Citizen Card holders or undocumented migrants, while the remaining 24 per cent possessed Proof of Registration cards.

The rise in detention of Afghan migrants comes after two government orders in 2025, which directed the removal of Afghan migrants from Islamabad and Rawalpindi and allowed police to arrest PoR-card holders.

Several humanitarian organisations have urged Pakistan to ensure that any returns are voluntary and in accordance with international obligations. They warned that mass expulsions cause instability along the Afghanistan border, where newly returned families often lack housing, employment and basic services.

