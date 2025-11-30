Over 6000 Afghan refugees forcibly deported from Pakistan, Iran in single day

Kabul, Nov 30 More than 6000 Afghan refugees have been forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran in a single day, a Taliban official said on Sunday, local media reported.

Sharing the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues report on X, Taliban Deputy Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 1,188 families, comprising 6,553 people, returned to Afghanistan on Saturday.

Afghan refugees entered Afghanistan through Torkham crossing in Nangarhar, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Fitrat said that 1,260 families, comprising 8,102 people, were taken to their respective areas, while 780 families were provided humanitarian assistance.

In addition, telecommunication companies provided 1,294 SIM cards to Afghan refugees who were deported from Iran and Pakistan.

Nearly 1,332 Afghan refugees were forcibly repatriated from Pakistan and Iran on Friday.

Earlier this week, several Afghan migrants who recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan said that they are facing serious challenges ahead of the winter season. They raised concerns about a lack of shelter, the need for winter assistance, and difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards (tazkira), the local media reported on Monday.

Abdul Baqi, one of the Afghan refugees who returned from Pakistan, stated, "Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don't know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation."

They stated that the aid available is inadequate and mentioned that they still struggle to meet their basic living needs, Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported.

Afghan returnee, Abdul Bari, said, "Everyone knows most people are homeless, spending their days in the streets and along the roads." Abdul Malik, a returnee, said that they are asked to apply for electronic ID cards when they reach their provinces and urged the authorities to provide them with ID cards.

Another Afghan refugee who returned from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, urged the Taliban government to provide them with essential things like tents and shelter.

