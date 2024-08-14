Over 7,00,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Aug 14 Myanmar authorities have seized over 7,00,000 stimulant tablets in Myanmar's Sagaing and Magway regions, the state-run media reported on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police searched a vehicle in Yinmabin township of Sagaing region on August 8 and confiscated 2,00,000 stimulant tablets, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run daily Myanma Alinn.

According to the investigation, another 2,70,000 stimulant tablets in Gangaw Township of Magway region and 2,45,000 stimulant tablets in Kale Township of Sagaing region were apprehended on August 9, it added.

The seized drugs had a street value of 1.43 billion kyats (about US$0.68 million), it said.

The suspects who were involved in the case were charged under the country's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, it added.

