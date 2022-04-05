Over 7.1 million people internally displaced in Ukraine

More than 7.1 million people have been internally displaced by the ongoing war in Ukraine with over half of them women, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Taking to Twitter, IOM wrote, "More than 7.1 million people have been internally displaced by the ongoing war in #Ukraine, over half of them are women. The main needs include cash, medicines & health services. We continue to deliver humanitarian aid to the people in #Ukraine, whenever and wherever possible."

Moreover, IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino said, Humanitarian corridors are urgently needed to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and ensure the transportation and delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid.

More than 50 per cent of displaced households have children, 57 per cent include elderly members and 30 per cent have people with chronic illnesses, according to the survey. More than one-third of displaced households indicated that they have had no income in the last month, the IOM added, reported CNN News.

With more than 4.2 million people refugees having left Ukraine for neighbouring countries, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, a total of at least 11.3 million people have been displaced since the Russian invasion began in late February.

With inputs from ANI

