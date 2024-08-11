Over 75,000 Palestinians in Gaza displaced in last few days: UNRWA

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 (ANI/WAM): Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), reported today that over 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced in the southwestern region of Gaza in recent days.

In a post on X, Lazzarini stated that the mass displacement of the Palestinian people continues unabated. He further explained that recent events have forced over 75,000 people to flee their homes in southwestern Gaza, adding that additional Israeli evacuation orders were issued last night, compelling even more residents to relocate.

He pointed out that these newly displaced individuals are seeking refuge in overcrowded shelters without specific destinations, having lost everything and requiring all forms of assistance. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor