Over 800 Afghan refugees return home

Kabul, June 7 More than 800 Afghan refugees returned home from Pakistan, Afghanistan's Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said on Friday.

In a social media post, the ministry said in a statement that over 800 refugees returned from Pakistan via the Torkhan and Spin Boldak crossing points on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry reported Tuesday on the return of more than 300 Afghan refugee families to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries.

More than one million Afghan refugees, most of them undocumented migrants, have reportedly returned home from the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Iran since last November.

The Afghan caretaker government has been repeatedly calling upon Afghan migrants living abroad to return home and contribute to the rebuilding process of their war-torn country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor