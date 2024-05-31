Over 900 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan in two days

Kabul, May 31 Over 900 Afghan refugees have returned to their native country, Afghanistan, from neighbouring Pakistan over the past two days, according to the country's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

The refugees returned via Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossing points, the ministry on Friday said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the statement, the Afghan caretaker government has provided necessary facilities, including temporary shelters and other essential aid packages for the returnee's families at the crossing points.

More than 1.5 million Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran over the past year, from March 21, 2023, to March 19, 2024, as per the ministry's report.

The Afghan caretaker government has been urging Afghan migrants living abroad to return home and contribute to rebuilding their war-ravaged country.

