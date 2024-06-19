Over Euro 1.2 billion affected by fraud, irregularities in 2023: OLAF

Brussels [Belgium], June 19 (ANI/WAM): Investigations by the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) established that in 2023, over Euro 1 billion of EU taxpayers' money should be recovered from misuse.

OLAF's investigators detected a further Euro 209 million before they could be unduly spent.

The OLAF report 2023, published today, provides an insight into OLAF's main results, examples, trends and operations last year.

During 2023, OLAF opened 190 new investigations, following 1178 preliminary analyses carried out by OLAF experts.

OLAF closed 265 investigations, issuing 309 recommendations for follow-up to the relevant national and EU authorities.

OLAF recommended the recovery of Euro 1.04 billion to the EU budget. (ANI/WAM)

