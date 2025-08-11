Overseas Chinese activists rally worldwide against CCP, call for resistance in China

Washington DC [US], August 11 : Overseas Chinese activists conducted synchronised demonstrations in major cities across the globe this past weekend, calling on citizens in China to come together against authoritarian governance and advocate for democratic reforms, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

Initiated by China Action and the Civil Resistance Association, the two-day event kicked off on Saturday with gatherings in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Sydney, Toronto, and Tokyo.

During these events, participants presented a "Rights for Chinese Citizens" declaration, which also denounces Beijing's military threats towards Taiwan. In Washington, approximately ten activists convened outside the US Capitol, displaying banners that said "Stop CCP, Free China" and "Enough is Enough - Throw Him Out."

Lead organiser Yang Zili indicated that the purpose of the campaign is to motivate people in China to "rise" and to commit to a specific timeline, set within three years, for nationwide resistance aimed at achieving democracy. The declaration additionally criticises the CCP's oppression of Tibetans and Uyghurs, the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong, and threats against Taiwan, according to CNA.

Yang emphasised the rejection of any forced unification with Taiwan, asserting that the rights of Taiwanese people should be preserved to prevent the erosion of freedoms experienced in Hong Kong. He mentioned that this campaign is part of an ongoing effort to establish connections with pro-democracy advocates in China.

In San Francisco, dozens of activists gathered at Torpedo Wharf near the Golden Gate Bridge to recite the declaration, deliver speeches, and release balloons to symbolise "the CCP drifting away." Speakers in San Francisco, including Tiananmen massacre survivor Fang Zheng and activist Wang Han, called for an end to one-party governance and encouraged nonviolent resistance, as stated by CNA.

Wang warned about the worldwide diffusion of China's authoritarian model, arguing that a CCP takeover of Taiwan would eliminate the only democracy in the Chinese-speaking world, posing a significant threat to global freedom.

Banners in both Chinese and English captured the attention of passersby, with organisers hoping to raise American awareness of the human rights violations perpetrated by the CCP, as per the CNA report.

