‘Owe my career to him’: Sonu Sood mourns death of Vijayakanth

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actor Sonu Sood on Thursday paid heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tamil star Vijayakanth, and reminisced about their collaboration in the film ‘Kallazhagar’. He also shared that he owes his career to him.

The popular actor and former leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu assembly, Vijayakanth, passed away on Thursday at a private hospital in Chennai.

The 71-year-old had founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The actor, known by fans as the "Captain" for his portrayal of military characters, was admitted for the treatment of pneumonia and was on ventilator support. He tested positive for Covid-19.

Paying a homage to the ‘Vetri’ actor, Sonu took to the social media and shared a picture of Vijayakanth, along with some stills of their first movie ‘Kallazhagar’.

Expressing gratitude to Vijayakanth for being the catalyst in his career, Sonu wrote: "Kallazgar, my first film ever, was a gift from the legend 'VIJAYKANTH' sir. He came across this still of mine, and in no time, I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much, sir. RIP CAPTAIN."

The 1999 Tamil action drama ‘Kallazhagar’ was directed by Bharathi, stars Vijayakanth and Laila in the lead roles. Sonu played the character of Narayana in the movie.

On the work front, Sonu next has 'Fateh’. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor