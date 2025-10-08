Oxford Bookstore hosts the launch of Hanuman Chalisa translated by poet-diplomat Abhay K

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Oxford Bookstore was abuzz with energy as it hosted the launch of Hanuman Chalisa, a new English translation of Tulsidas's timeless devotional classic by the acclaimed poet-diplomat Abhay K.

Published by Bloomsbury, the book brings the enduring verses of Hanuman Chalisa to contemporary readers in a lyrical and accessible form.

Despite the evening showers, an enthusiastic audience turned up in large numbers, braving the rain to be part of the memorable occasion. Their engagement and thoughtful questions enriched the atmosphere, adding depth and vibrancy to the discussions that followed.

The launch was followed by an insightful conversation between Abhay K. and noted cultural journalist and critic Murtaza Ali Khan. The dialogue explored the many facets of Abhay K.'s translation and broader literary journey.

Responding to Khan's questions, Abhay K. provided invaluable insights into his intricate thought process as well as his immaculate working approach. He spoke about what first inspired him to translate the Hanuman Chalisa, how he balanced fidelity to Goswami Tulsidas's original with contemporary resonance, and how devotional poetry can speak to values of courage, perseverance, and service for Gen Z.

The discussion also delved into Abhay K.'s poetic sensibility, his experiences translating diverse texts such as the first Magahi novel Fool Bahadur and Kalidasa's Meghaduta and Ritusamhara, and the threads connecting his poetry, prose, and translations.

The lively exchange, coupled with the audience's engagement, highlighted the enduring relevance of devotional texts and the power of translation in making them accessible to wider audiences.

The event reaffirmed Oxford Bookstore's role as a vibrant cultural hub that brings together literature, thought, and community.

