Paank calls out against latest wave of enforced disappearances by Pakistani forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], May 12 : Baloch rights group Paank has strongly condemned what it describes as a continuation of enforced disappearances by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan over several abductions that occurred between late April and mid-May 2025.

The group termed these incidents part of a systematic campaign of repression against the Baloch population.

In a recent post on X, Paank highlighted the abductions of several Baloch individuals, including Gull Sher, who was forcibly taken from his home in the Gebon area of Turbat on April 25. Sher, a worker employed in the UAE, had reportedly returned home temporarily when security personnel allegedly raided his residence.

In a separate incident on May 7, Rasool Bakhsh was abducted from his shop in Ambi Kulanch, Gwadar district. As reported by Paank, Bakhsh has previously been subjected to enforced disappearance on two occasions and had been appearing in court proceedings up until his latest abduction.

A particularly alarming development occurred on May 11, when three individuals from Dera Bugti were reportedly abducted in the middle of the night. Resho Bugti, Dad Muhammad, along with his son Rahzan Bugti, were allegedly picked up during separate but simultaneous raids on their homes. According to Paank, these actions reflect a deepening pattern of collective punishment and family targeting by security agencies.

"These abductions are a grave violation of human rights," Paank stated in a release, "and represent a continuation of Pakistan's brutal campaign against the Baloch people."

The rights group has called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and governments to take immediate notice of these incidents. Paank urged the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for what it terms ongoing crimes against humanity in Balochistan.

