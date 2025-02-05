Paank condemns "continued" enforced disappearances in Balochistan, calls for immediate release

Balochistan [Pakistan] February 5 : The Baloch National Movement's (BNM) human rights section, Paank strongly condemned the continued enforced disappearances in Balochistan and called on the Pakistani government to immediately release all disappeared individuals.

Paank strongly condemns the continued enforced disappearances in #Balochistan, as documented in our recent reports. The disappearance of 4 individuals between February 2 and 4, 2025, highlights a persistent pattern of human rights violations by Pakistani authorities.

"The disappearance of 4 individuals between February 2-4, highlights a persistent pattern of human rights violations by Pakistani authorities," Paank said on X.

The post claims that on the evening of February 2, Pakistani authorities forcibly removed Raziq Baloch, son of Malang, from his residence in the seaside village of Pasni.

On February 4, two days later, secret agency agents abducted Mubarak Siyapad from a store in the Kharan district. Ehsan Sarwar and his friend were unlawfully imprisoned in Turbat, Kech district, on the same day, and their whereabouts remained unknown.

On February 4, security personnel in Turbat seized Kamil Sharif, the son of Sharif Zakir, in another incident. The post was accentuated by the fact that state officials had targeted his family's house just days prior.

The human rights organization has demanded that the Pakistani government "immediately release all disappeared individuals, hold perpetrators accountable and end the systemic use of enforced disappearances in Balochistan."

"We urge international human rights bodies to take urgent action to address this ongoing crisis," the post added.

In 2024, Paank recorded 619 enforced disappearances, 68 extrajudicial killings, and 339 cases of torture across #Balochistan.

In another post on, Paank shared the number of enforced disappearances in 2024, "In 2024, Paank recorded 619 enforced disappearances, 68 extrajudicial killings, and 339 cases of torture across #Balochistan."

The recent incident in Parom, Panjgur, where Azim, son of Jaro, was abducted from his home by members of a state-backed death squad, subjected to torture and later released.

On Tuesday, Paank shared the recent incident of Parom, Panjgur, where Azim, son of Jaro, was abducted from his home by members of a state-backed death squad, subjected to torture and later released.

Further, it added that "Paank strongly condemns the continuing pattern of enforced disappearances, illegal detentions, and torture of civilians in #Balochistan."

"Reports indicate that the death squad responsible for this act is led by Bijjar Shambeyzai and operates with the backing of the Pakistan Army. This incident is not an isolated case but part of a systematic campaign of repression against the Baloch people, where enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture have become routine. The impunity with which these crimes are committed is deeply concerning and demands urgent international attention," the post stated.

