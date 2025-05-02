Paank condemns enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Kech [Balochistan], May 2 : Paank strongly denounces the forced disappearances and calls for immediate measures to guarantee justice and accountability for Khuda Bakhsh, Hakim Baloch, and others who have faced similar situations.

According to a message from Paank posted on X, the global community must acknowledge and address the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan.

On April 29, Khuda Bakhsh, the son of Mandi Baloch and a resident of Hoshap, was taken against his will by Pakistani security forces from near Baloch Hospital in Turbat city, located in the Kech district of Balochistan, as reported in the post.

On the same day, Pakistani security forces also forcibly took Hakim Baloch, son of Jumma, a resident of Askani Turbat, from the same vicinity close to Baloch Hospital in Turbat city, Kech district, Balochistan, as cited in the post.

Earlier on April 29, Salal Rafiq, son of Muhammad Rafiq and a resident of the Balgater Sahki area in Kech district, was forcibly taken by Pakistani forces from the Apsar Dansar area of Turbat city, which is in Kech district, according to another post shared by Paank on X.

On the same date, Waris Momin, son of Momin Baloch and a resident of the Ghano area in Kulanch, was abducted from Oman Hospital in Pasni Tehsil of Gwadar district, Balochistan, as stated in Paank's post.

Paank fiercely criticizes these enforced disappearances and urges international human rights organizations to promptly acknowledge Pakistan's continuing human rights abuses in Balochistan.

Paank has called on international human rights organizations and humanitarian agencies to act swiftly and apply pressure on the Pakistani government to release those who have been forcibly disappeared and to put an end to its abduction and enforced disappearance practices.

The region of Balochistan remains afflicted by a concerning trend of enforced disappearances, where some victims are eventually released, while others face extended detention or fall victim to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have heightened insecurity and distrust among the local population. The ongoing threat of arbitrary arrests and the lack of accountability continue to destabilize Balochistan, eroding efforts to restore peace, justice, and public trust in state institutions.

