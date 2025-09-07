Paank condemns extrajudicial killings in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 7 : Paank, the Baloch National Movement's human rights department, on Saturday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of three Baloch people at the hands of "Pakistan Army-backed death squads".

Sharing the details in a post on X, Paank condemned the killings of Mulla Bahram Baloch and Izhar Mujeeb, "who were shot dead this morning in the Mand area of Balochistan, as well as the killing of Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad, who was fatally shot this evening in Gomazi by Pakistan Army-backed death squads"/

It highlighted that the three incidents show the escalation of targeted violence in the region.

"These three incidents today represent a disturbing escalation in the pattern of targeted violence allegedly perpetrated by Pakistan Army-backed death squads against students, activists, political opponents, and civilians in the region," the Paank said.

Paank further said, "Such acts appear to be part of a broader campaign of enforced disappearances, arbitrary killings, and systematic repression that may amount to crimes against humanity, contributing to the ongoing crisis in Balochistan."

It gave a call to the Pakistani authorities to immediately conduct independent, impartial investigations into these killings, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the protection of vulnerable communities, and also called upon the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organizations, to urgently intervene, monitor the situation, and press for an end to the systematic genocide and human rights violations in Balochistan.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1964386410967777551

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistancethrough sit-ins, marches, and now social mediahas grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor