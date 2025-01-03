Paank laments the enforced disappearance of student, brother from Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], January 3 : Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of a Baloch student and his cousin by the Pakistan security forces.

Paank identified the victims as Sakim Feroz, a student of Political Science at the University of Turbat and his cousin, Anayat Sawali.

In a post on X, Paank stated, "We are deeply concerned about the enforced disappearance of Sakim Feroz, a student of Political Science at the University of Turbat, and his cousin, Anayat Sawali, by Pakistani security forces at the Pidrak checkpoint during their travel from Turbat to Jamak."

Paank is deeply concerned about the enforced disappearance of Sakim Feroz, a student of Political Science at the University of Turbat, and his cousin, Anayat Sawali, by Pakistani security forces at the Pidrak checkpoint during their travel from Turbat to Jamak. Such incidents are… pic.twitter.com/Ljtrryih6g— Paank (@paank_bnm) January 2, 2025

The rights wing further highlighted, "Such incidents are a grave violation of fundamental human rights and international law, including the right to liberty, security, and protection from arbitrary detention."

The disturbing rise in enforced disappearances in isolated and underserved regions like Jamak and Gowerkop underscores the ongoing culture of impunity in Balochistan. These acts cause profound anguish for the affected families and erode the rule of law and human dignity.

Paank called on Pakistani authorities to urgently reveal the locations of Sakim Feroz and Anayat Sawali, guarantee their safety, and hold accountable those behind these unlawful actions. They urged human rights defenders, civil society organisations, and the global community to raise their voices against these human rights violations, demanding justice and accountability for the people of Balochistan.

Paank further emphasised that the continued impunity for such crimes must be challenged to uphold the fundamental rights and dignity of the affected individuals while ensuring that those responsible for these atrocities are brought to justice.

On the other hand, the Balochistan Post reported that Pakistani security forces detained and forcibly disappeared an elderly man in the Awaran district of Balochistan on Thursday. The person has been identified as Allah Bakhsh, son of Khan Muhammad, who was abducted after a raid.

