Paank report highlights alarming human rights violations in Balochistan, 84 cases of forcible disappearances in June

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 28 : Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), in its June report highlighted the alarming rise in cases of human rights violations taking place in Balochistan.

Paank in its report said that the documented cases point to a clear pattern of state repression, where individuals are detained without cause and, in many instances, unlawfully killed by Pakistani forces.

According to the report, in June 2025, a total of 84 cases were reported. "A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared during the month (June). "

"In June 2025, numerous cases of enforced disappearances and illegal detentions were reported across 14 districts of Balochistan, including incidents from Karachi and Islamabad. The districts of Kech and Mastung recorded the highest number of disappearances. A total of 84 people were forcibly disappeared during the month. Many of them were held without any legal process, and 32 individuals were later released after suffering both mental and physical torture while in custody."

Paank said that the Baloch community is subjected to frequent harassment, illegal raids, and disappearances, contributing to a growing sense of fear and injustice.

Paank quoted several examples of extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, two prominent ones being those of Zeeshan Baloch and Kamran Jattak.

It said in its report, "Zeeshan Baloch, a 21-year-old student, was campaigning for the safe recovery of his disappeared father, Zaheer Baloch, when he was abducted and killed by a state-backed death squad. Kamran Jattak, a prominent tribal figure, was similarly targeted and shot dead after vocally condemning the abduction of Asma Jattak by such groups in Khuzdar. Both paid with their lives for demanding justice."

"The repeated use of enforced disappearances followed by extrajudicial killings has become a hallmark of state policy in Balochistan", the report underscored.

Paank highlighted how the victims are often taken without any legal process and later found dead, bearing signs of torture.

Condemning the silence of institutions and lack of judicial oversight, it highlighted how this crisis has now grown and left the families with a two-fold traumafirst the disappearance, then the discovery of mutilated bodies, often dumped in remote areas.

Paank gave a call for international attention to the "ongoing pattern reflects a deep human rights emergency".

