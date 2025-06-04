Paank slams Pakistan over extrajudicial killings in Balochistan; bodies of abducted found in Kalat

Geneva [Switzerland], June 4 : Paank condemns the extrajudicial killings of Samiullah, son of Muhammad Hanif, and Bismillah, son of Ghulam Sarwar, who lived in Padang Abad, Mastung district, and whose bodies were found on June 3, 2025, in the Ganda Gain neighbourhood of Sheikhri, Kalat.

Levies sources affirm both were brutally murdered by gunfire, their remains mercilessly thrown away, and then taken to RHC Mangochar, according to the post shared by Paank on X. Their murders are a stark reminder of the ongoing atrocities of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, a heinous violation of humanity that must end. They were forcibly abducted by Pakistani security agents on May 29, 2025.

According to Paank, there has been an unrelenting surge in these atrocities in Balochistan in 2025. Bashir Ahmad Marri and Arman Marri, who were executed in a staged encounter after being forcibly disappeared in 2023, were among the five extrajudicial executions and 33 enforced disappearances that Paank documented in February. Paank's post from March referenced the unfortunate story of Rehana, who was shot in Awaran while thwarting her husband's kidnapping.

Paank posted on X that Mehrab and Khan Mohammad were tortured to death in Kech on April 6 after going missing. Her tortured body was discovered in Turbat on April 17, two days after Sher Khan Nazar was kidnapped. Zabid Ali, a worker from Chaghi, was forcibly removed from his home on May 11. Paank calls for swift, open investigations to bring those responsible for these horrible atrocities to justice. The Pakistani government ought to stop its ruthless campaign in Balochistan, stop these heinous human rights abuses, and provide the victims and their bereaved families with justice.

Enforced disappearances remain a significant human rights issue in Balochistan. International organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have consistently called on Pakistan to investigate these incidents and take measures to end this practice, which causes immense suffering and distress for families.

