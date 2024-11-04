Paank urges Pakistan to end enforced disappearances following release of abducted students

Geneva [Switzerland], November 4 : The Human Rights Department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, has emphasised that enforced disappearances are a grave violation of human rights. In a post on X, Paank called on Pakistan to end this practice, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure justice for the victims and their families. This statement follows the recent return of ten Baloch students who were forcibly disappeared from Rawalpindi and subsequently released from illegal custody by Pakistani forces.

All 10 Baloch students who were forcibly disappeared from Rawalpindi have been released from illegal custody by Pakistani forces. Paank welcomes their return but stresses that enforced disappearances are a grave violation of human rights. We urge Pakistan to end this practice,… https://t.co/PNKANya2ZV— Paank (@paank_bnm) November 3, 2024

These students, who were studying at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), were reportedly taken during a raid on their residence by the Pakistan armed forces. Paank had reported the names of the missing students as Salim Arif, Balach Fida, Khuda Dad, Khalil Ahmed, Hammal Hassani, Babar Atta, Noor Muheem, Iftikhar Azum, and Ahssam.

Earlier, Baloch students in Islamabad and Rawalpindi had announced the boycotting of classes and exams in protest against the enforced disappearance of the ten students. In a post on X, prominent activist Mahrang Baloch had stated, "This is a severe form of psychological violence to exhaust and intimidate Baloch youth. Profiling and abductions of Baloch students must end to ensure their right to education and participation in nation-building".

Baloch students in Islamabad and Rawalpindi are boycotting their classes and exams in Protest against the enforced disappearance of Ten Baloch students. This is a severe form of psychological violence to exhaust and intimidate Baloch youth. Profiling and abductions of Baloch… pic.twitter.com/KhqSs8On2S — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) November 3, 2024

This incident highlights the ongoing oppression and discrimination faced by Baloch students in educational institutions. Such enforced disappearances have instilled fear in the region, as the Baloch people continue to endure human rights violations at the hands of Pakistani forces.

The abduction of Baloch students in Pakistan represents a significant and troubling issue in the Islamic Republic. Students especially those engaged in political activism or belonging to marginalized ethnic groups often become targets of violence. The motivations behind these abductions are diverse, including attempts to intimidate dissenters, and extortion for ransom. These incidents foster a pervasive atmosphere of fear, deterring educational pursuits and hindering Balochistan's long-term development. Human rights organizations persist in advocating for student safety and highlight the urgent need for dialogue and comprehensive solutions to the deep-rooted issues affecting Balochistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor