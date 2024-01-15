Pacific island nation Nauru moves to 'One-China principle', sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Yaren [Nauro], January 15 : The island nation of Nauru, which is situated in the Pacific has announced severing ties with Taiwan, and will be moving to the "One-China Principle" now, a government release said.

In the official release which was posted on Facebook on Monday, the Government of the Republic of Nauru today announced that in the best interest of its people, the island nation will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government.

It said, "We will be moving to the One-China Principle that is in line with UN Resolution 2758 which recognises the People's Republic of China (PRC) as the sole legal Government representing the whole of China and seeking resumption of full diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

Nauru has decided to sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and will have no official exchanges with the country henceforth.

"This means that the Republic of Nauru will no longer recognise the Republic of China (Taiwan) as a separate country but rather as an inalienable part of China's territory, and will sever 'diplomatic relations' with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan," the release read.

"This change is in no way intended to affect our existing warm relationships with other countries. Our government remains focused on moving Nauru forward and this policy change is a significant first step in moving forward with Nauru's development," it added.

The release further stated that Nauru's President David Adeang will further deliver a statement in this regard.

Nauru remains a sovereign and independent nation and wants to maintain friendly relations with other countries.

