Pahalgam attack: Border closure disrupts travel plans amid India-Pakistan tensions

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 24 : Following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government's announcement of the immediate closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post and an ultimatum of a 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals under the SVES visa to leave the country has left many with disrupted personal plans, including weddings and family reunions.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam teror attack, a Pakistani citizen was seen crossing back to his country via the Attari-Wagah border. Speaking with ANI, he said, "We came here just for sightseeing."

Shaitan Singh, a Rajasthan citizen, who was scheduled to cross the Amritsar's Attari border to enter Pakistan for his wedding today, told ANI, " What the terrorists have done is wrong... We are not being allowed to go (to Pakistan) as the border is closed... Let us see what will happen now."

Surinder Singh from Rajasthan, who was scheduled to visit Pakistan today for a family wedding, said, "I was going to Pakistan today for my brother's wedding, but it will be postponed now. My grandmother and her four sons stay in Pakistan, and her one son stays in India. The attack on tourists (in Pahalgam) was very wrong."

The Union Government yesterday announced that the integrated checkpost at Attari will be closed immediately. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.

Following the attack, India took strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

At the CCS meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. Furthermore, the country has decided to cancel any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and has ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

India declared the Defence/Military, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, effective as of May 1, 2025.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CEC meeting.

